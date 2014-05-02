Driver of garbage truck that hit day care bus facing charges

Illinois state police say the garbage truck that struck a day care bus did not have working breaks. The driver now faces charges.Multiple injuries are being reported after a crash involving a day care bus and a garbage truck in Williamson County Friday morning.According to Trooper Joey Watson with Illinois State Police, the crash happened just around 7:15 a.m. on westbound Route 13 at Spillway Road.Eleven children, ages six weeks to five years, from Malone's Early Learning Center in Carterville and four adults were sent to the hospital after the truck veered onto north spillway road overturned and hit the bus.One child was flown to a regional hospital for precautionary measures.The bus driver and two monitors on board had some cuts and bruises. The 35-year-old woman from Herrin who was in the back of the bus had to be removed from the bus. She was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A second person on the bus had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.A second bus monitor was taken to hospital has fractured nose and pulled cartilage in her ankle. She doesn't remember anything from the wreck, and is still in the hospital.All of the children have been released from the hospital.The 29-year-old driver of the garbage truck was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Illinois State Police say the garbage truck was westbound on Illinois Route 13 approaching Spillway Road. The bus was southbound on Spillway Road and was approaching Illinois Route 13. The garbage truck veered onto north Spillway Road and hit the bus. The driver of the truck experienced a mechanical problem and was unable to stop.The bus reportedly tried to get out of the way of the garbage truck. The bus was hit in the rear by the garbage truck. The garbage truck overturned onto its side.“Definitely having a bus monitor, there would have been two children that would have been really hurt if one of the monitors did not cover them. Unfortunately she got most of the pain. We put them in seat belts and car seats and we have five seat harnesses and we try to do the best that we can to protect them,” said William Malone, director of Malone's Early Learning Center.Malone credits the centers safety procedures for being the reason why everyone is still alive.The owner of the garbage truck company says the truck was inspected before it went on the route and there were no issues at that time. He says it is a regularly serviced truck, and is constantly worked on.The garbage truck driver, Mason K. McCord, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, improper lane usage, and inoperable brakes.