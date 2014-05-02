McLeansboro Police searching for theft suspect

Police in McLeansboro are searching for the suspect in a theft that happened Thursday evening.According to the police department, a call came in around 7:30 p.m. from the McLeansboro Dairy Queen regarding a theft at the store.Police say an employee reported a person came into the store during business hours and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.During the investigation police found video surveillance showing a black man walking into the store and stealing money from the safe.The suspect is believed to be a middle-aged man, 5' 11'' weighing 240 to 280 pounds.Anyone with information is asked to call McLeansboro Police at 618-643-4357.