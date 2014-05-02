McLeansboro Police searching for theft suspect - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MCLEANSBORO, IL (KFVS) - Police in McLeansboro are searching for the suspect in a theft that happened Thursday evening.

According to the police department, a call came in around 7:30 p.m. from the McLeansboro Dairy Queen regarding a theft at the store.

Police say an employee reported a person came into the store during business hours and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

During the investigation police found video surveillance showing a black man walking into the store and stealing money from the safe.

The suspect is believed to be a middle-aged man,  5' 11'' weighing 240 to 280 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call McLeansboro Police at 618-643-4357.

