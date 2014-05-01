American Cancer Society grant promotes health equity in southern Illinois

The American Cancer Society is pleased to announce that a $100,000 grant has been awarded to Christopher Greater Area Rural Health Planning Corporation (CGARHPC).



Over the span of two years, the grant is designed to provide awareness, education, and screening for colorectal cancer to individuals in southern Illinois.

CEO and President of CGARHPC Kim Mitroka states, “The partnership with the American Cancer Society and Walgreens fits perfectly with the Community Health Center’s mission to improve health outcomes for our patients.”



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.