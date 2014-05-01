Wingo, Ky. man facing marijuana-related charges

A Graves County man is accused of trafficking in marijuana.

Robert L. Lanier, 24, of Wingo was charged with trafficking in marijuana under 8 oz., and possession of drug paraphernalia

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says the sheriff’s detective division received a call from an anonymous caller saying that they had seen someone putting what appeared to be a large sum of marijuana in the trunk of a Toyota Camry.

Deputies went to the area of Highways 58 and 339 to try to intercept the vehicle in question.

That's when they reportedly found the vehicle parked at a residence at in the 2400 block of Route 58.

Detective later found marijuana, a set of digital scales, and other items of paraphernalia.

Lanier was booked into the Graves County Jail.



