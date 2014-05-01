Southeast students hope to raise support for documentary of Bangladesh

Coggin wrote a series of articles for Time Magazine back in the early 1970's.

"People who Know about Dan Coggin, they are in their old age now," said Mim.

Crews started shooting the movie last year, but production has been held up due to finances.

It's a little known story of independence, but a group students at Southeast Missouri State university are hoping a documentary film will help change that.

Southeast graduate student Anika Mim says "The Battle of Kushtia" played a pivotal role in the liberation of Bangladesh.

The first journalist to cover the war was Dan Coggin.

Coggin wrote a series of articles for Time Magazine back in the early 1970's.

The film will not only memorialize the battle, but also the journalist who risked his life to tell the story. It's a responsibility Mim says is in the hands of today's generation.

"People who Know about Dan Coggin, they are in their old age now," said Mim. "So if we don't do that, there is basically no other people who can carry his work and make the world know about what he did for our nation."

Crews started shooting the movie last year, but production has been held up due to finances.

A fund raiser has been scheduled for Monday, May 19 at the University Center Ballroom.

Tickets sell for $25-75.

There are other ways you can contribute as well.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.