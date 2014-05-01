Cape Girardeau city leaders meet on the Mississippi River

Mayor Rediger said it was exciting to see that the river is more than just barge traffic.

It was the topic of a meeting of Cape Girardeau city leaders -the Mississippi River.City leaders of Cape Girardeau met with the Missouri Department of Conservation to get an up close look at the river.Dave Herzog, with the Department of Conservation said it's important to understand why the city developed on the banks of the river.

"I think they saw the Mississippi river as an opportunity for the city and the citizens really of Cape Girardeau to get access to some of the natural resources that most don't realize are out there," said Herzog.

Mayor Rediger said it was exciting to see that the river is more than just barge traffic, but also a lot of interesting wildlife.Rediger said there is a lot of new opportunity for the river in Cape Girardeau."A lot of barnstorming, they gave us a lot of information, and I think there's some things we can work toward in the future, to bring some new and exciting possibilities to our area," said Rediger.Rediger said they plan to meet with the department agents again in the future.