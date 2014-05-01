3 in custody after 911 call of gunfire in Poplar Bluff

Three males were taken into custody after a report of gunfire in Poplar Bluff.

According to Assistant Deputy Police Chief Jeff Rolland, a 911 call came in around 3:54 of shots fired in the 400 block of North G Street.

When officers got there, three males were identified by witnesses as being involved in an altercation where a single gunshot was fired.

Officers searched a residence where two of the suspects were and found semi automatic pistol. The three suspects were taken into custody and the investigation continues at this time.

There were no injuries reported.

