ATF agents confiscate guns from Butler County residence

A law enforcement effort in rural Butler County led to dozens of weapons being seized by federal agents.

It happened Thursday afternoon at a home off County Road 548 near Wappapello.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives carried handguns, rifles with scopes and shotguns out of a white camper trailer parked alongside the house.

Agents also carried what appeared to be large weapons cases, and laying them out on a table set up in front of the garage.

Heartland News did on see anyone being taken into custody during the seizure.

Federal authorities will not comment any further.

