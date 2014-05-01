Paducah trespassing complaint leads to drug charges

Police say three suspects from Paducah face charges after a complaint of trespassing on May 1 led to the

discovery of drugs in an Elmwood Court apartment.

Paducah police received a tip that Artis Ingram Jr. was at an apartment in the 2300 block of Ohio Street in the Paducah Housing Authority apartment complex.

Ingram has been banned from all city housing sites, according to police.

An officer reported he smelled marijuana coming from inside the apartment before the door was shut and locked from the inside.

Police

say three men tried to leave the apartment through a rear door, but were stopped by

A Paducah police officer and members of the Paducah Police Department’s Drug and Vice Enforcement Unit. Officers secured the apartment and found the bathroom door locked, where they say Ingram was inside taking a shower.

Detectives say they found the butt of a marijuana cigarette in an ashtray and got a

search warrant to search the home. In the bathroom, officers say they found evidence that

someone had tried to flush marijuana down the toilet.

Artis Ingram, Jr., 24, of Harrison St. was charged with tampering with physical evidence, first-degree

criminal trespass and possession of marijuana.

Shannon Dakota Johnson, 21, of Broad St. was found in possession of a small plastic bag containing flour, which was packaged to look like cocaine. He was charged with trafficking in a simulated controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Michael Wright, 22, of North 26th St. was arrested on a McCracken County warrant charging him with burglary.

All three men were booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

