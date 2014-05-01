Dogs help de-stress students

Southern Illinois University students cramming for finals got to de-stress Thursday with the help of some furry friends.Ten dogs were brought to campus from the St. Francis care shelter.Students who stopped by walked around with them, played fetch and got to forget about finals for a few minutes.This is the first time the shelter got to visit campus and volunteers say they hope to be back again.It’s not only great for the students but the dogs get a treat out of it too.All the dogs you see there are up for adoption.The shelter currently has about 100 other dogs needing a good home as well as 30 cats.