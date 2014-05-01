2 Carbondale men face car burglary charges

Two Carbondale men are facing charges related to a car burglary on Wednesday.

Officers found the two men walking the 200 block of South Poplar Street.

During the course of the investigation officers learned the two men had items stolen from a car burglary.

Samaj Rodgers, 19, and Farris Limuel, 20, both of Scneider Hall on the SIU campus, face charges of auto burglary and possession of stolen property.

Both were incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail. The investigation into this incident is continuing.

