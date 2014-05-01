Street Crimes I-Team Special Report - SIU's new president starts - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Street Crimes I-Team Special Report - SIU's new president starts work - Ledbetter bridge slipping

Kathy reports that cops say local criminals have been organizing for a while, now they’re giving them a taste of their own medicine. Kathy reports that cops say local criminals have been organizing for a while, now they’re giving them a taste of their own medicine.
SIU's new president started work today. SIU's new president started work today.
The picture on the left of the Ledbetter Bridge was taken April 24. The picture on the right was taken April 30. (Source: Shirlee Mikel Vos) The picture on the left of the Ledbetter Bridge was taken April 24. The picture on the right was taken April 30. (Source: Shirlee Mikel Vos)

Have you heard of the Street Crimes Task Force? Five local law enforcement agencies combine their efforts to drive criminals out of the Heartland. How does it work? Ride along with Kathy Sweeney for exclusive access to the Street Crimes Task Force, tonight on Heartland News at 6.

Southern Illinois University has a new president. Dr. Randy Dunn was sworn in today. Allison Twaits has the details tonight at 5:02.

Common core standards could be on the way out of Missouri schools. 

Missouri lawmakers have given final approval to a bill that would allow cannabis extract use by some people that have epilepsy.

A retired general said in testimony today on Capitol Hill that U.S. forces "should have tried" to get to the outpost in time to help save the lives of those who died in Benghazi.

Can Cape Girardeau build business off the the "Mighty Miss?" That's the question as state and city leaders went on a boat tour of the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau today. They are trying to figure out how the river can benefit business in the city. Look for Christy Millweard's report tonight at 5:08. And weigh in on her Facebook page your suggestions!

Laura Wibbenmeyer says tonight will be partly cloudy and rather cold - but warmer this weekend! Her first forecast is at 5:01.

Storm shelter businesses in parts of Arkansas have been very busy after this weekend's storms.

Sections of the bridge at Ledbetter, Ky. is mysteriously dropping. But, is it safe? Todd Tummina looked for answers and reports tonight at 6:01. 

Marion, Illinois police are looking for a suspect after a Dollar General store robbery Wednesday night.

Mizzou Tigers Athletics will sponsor a "Tiger Talk" program at Dalhousie Golf Club tonight in Cape Girardeau. The guest list includes new basketball coach Kim Anderson. Todd Richards will be live at 6:03 from Dalhousie! He'll also have more on the Southern Illinois Miners hold Media Day.

Have a great evening - 
James Long
Kfvs12.com web producer

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly