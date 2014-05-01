Street Crimes I-Team Special Report - SIU's new president starts work - Ledbetter bridge slipping

The picture on the left of the Ledbetter Bridge was taken April 24. The picture on the right was taken April 30. (Source: Shirlee Mikel Vos)

Kathy reports that cops say local criminals have been organizing for a while, now they’re giving them a taste of their own medicine.

Have you heard of the Street Crimes Task Force? Five local law enforcement agencies combine their efforts to drive criminals out of the Heartland. How does it work? ?Ride along with Kathy Sweeney for exclusive access? to the Street Crimes Task Force, tonight on Heartland News at 6.



Southern Illinois University has a new president. Dr. Randy Dunn was sworn in today. Allison Twaits has the details tonight at 5:02.



Common core standards could be on the way out of Missouri schools.

Missouri lawmakers have given final approval to a bill that would allow cannabis extract use by some people that have epilepsy.

A retired general said in testimony today on Capitol Hill that U.S. forces "should have tried" to get to the outpost in time to help save the lives of those who died in Benghazi.



Can Cape Girardeau build business off the the "Mighty Miss?" That's the question as state and city leaders went on a boat tour of the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau today. They are trying to figure out how the river can benefit business in the city. Look for Christy Millweard's report tonight at 5:08. And weigh in on her Facebook page your suggestions!



Laura Wibbenmeyer says tonight will be partly cloudy and rather cold - but warmer this weekend! Her first forecast is at 5:01.

Storm shelter businesses in parts of Arkansas have been very busy after this weekend's storms.

Mizzou Tigers Athletics will sponsor a "Tiger Talk" program at Dalhousie Golf Club tonight in Cape Girardeau. The guest list includes new basketball coach Kim Anderson. Todd Richards will be live at 6:03 from Dalhousie! He'll also have more on the Southern Illinois Miners hold Media Day.



