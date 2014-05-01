Dozens of pounds of medication turned in

38 pounds of unwanted prescription medication will be disposed of thanks to a recent Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Charleston.

According to the Department of Public Safety, community members dropped off their unused or expired medication on April 26th.

All of the drugs were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

If you missed the event, you can still turn in your unwanted medication at the Charleston DPS lobby.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.