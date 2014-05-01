Portion of Carterville without water then under boil order

A portion of Carterville will be without water Thursday and then will be under a boil water order after water service is restored.According to the water and sewer department, customers south of Route 13 will be without water starting at 9 a.m. Thursday for about four hours.Customers will then be under a boil water order for about 48 hours.Water used for drinking and cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for at least 5 minutes before using.