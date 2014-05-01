Several arrested in Violent Crime Task Force operation in Cape Girardeau

The arrest statistics from a Violent Crime Task Force operation in Cape Girardeau have been released.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers from different departments across southeast Missouri conducted a combined operation in Cape Girardeau on Friday, April 25.

The police department reports several arrests and citations were written during the evening and early morning hours.

Sixteen different people are facing charges including felony drug violations, arrest warrants and driving while intoxicated



Twenty-five citations were written for violations including obstructing traffic by walking in the roadway, traffic violations, noise violations and other misdemeanor ordinance violations.

Over the next several months, the Violent Crime Task Force will continue to work on cutting down on violent crimes which the police department reports have risen throughout southeast Missouri.