Marion Police looking for suspect in armed robbery

The Marion Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery Thursday night.According to the police department, officers responded to the Dollar General at 801 North Court just before 10 p.m.A man allegedly displayed a handgun to a cashier and one shot was fired.No one was injured but an undetermined amount of money was taken.The suspect, described as a white male, 50 to 60 years old and wearing blue jeans and dark hooded sweatshirt, fled on foot.Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.