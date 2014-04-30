6 inmates face new charges for assaulting fellow inmate - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

6 inmates face new charges for assaulting fellow inmate

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Two murder suspects and four other inmates face new charges in Jackson County after jailers say they refused to go back into their cells and attacked a fellow inmate.

Kely Arbuckle and Brandon Banks are among the six inmates that face charges of mob action. Marquis Sutton, Elijah Mosley, Dontriel Barnes, and D'Angeles Chambers also face mob action charges in connection with the incident.

According to court documents, members of the jail staff ordered the group to go back to their cells on Wednesday, April 23rd. That's when investigators said the inmates armed themselves with weapons and attacked another inmate.

Sutton faces an additional charge of aggravated battery. According to the charging document, Sutton knocked a fellow inmate to the floor. That inmate was hurt when his face hit the floor.

Arbuckle was recently sentenced to 120 years in prison for shooting and killing a man in Carbondale.

Banks is accused of murdering Marsha Ann Brown earlier this year.

