Holcomb residents say they've never seen flood water this high

Flood waters continue to recede in parts of the Heartland, one of them being in Holcomb, Missouri.

Neighbors at the 19 ditch say the water has come down a lot since its peak. So far, the mayor said they've brought in the National Guard to evacuate one house and most of the damage is farm land.

On the edge of town, the water reached levels of 8 to 12 feet deep.

People we spoke with say they've never seen the water this high.

"And my grain bin out there where I keep my feed, water got up in it probably 2 foot high and hurt probably $2,000 worth of feed I had in there," said Hughie Deberry.

The National Guard patrolled the St. Francois River levee to ensure there were no branches and sand boils.

"Yeah, my horses out in the pasture and you can see the water out there," said Hughie Deberry. "They was wading water up to their bellies. I got my son to come over and put his swimsuit on and go after them."

The mayor said most of the town is built up high enough that it's not affecting any other homes.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.