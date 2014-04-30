Family loses everything to flooding

Wren is getting assistance from the Red Cross.

Heavenly Wren lives there with her five year old and 9-year-old sons.

The family was sleeping on the floor fearing tornado warnings when water woke up the boys.

Dozens of families in New Madrid County are dealing with assessing the damage

Now the family is staying in a hotel - they lost everything and did not have insurance

"I can work to gain my things back but it's just heart touching that my kids don't have what they had once before," said Wren. "My whole block was affected there's other children if we could get some help it would be greatly appreciated."

Meanwhile Red Cross teams spend the day in Lilbourn taking damage assessments and reaching out to about four dozen families.

