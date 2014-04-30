Community meeting scheduled for those affected by recent flooding

A community meeting for those affected by recent flooding in New Madrid County will be held Wednesday, April 30 at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be at the VFW in Lilbourn.

Mayor Hamilton, Police Chief Young and Red Cross leadership will be on hand to provide updates about the services available for those with damage, and to address concerns about long-term needs.

The Red Cross said additional casework will continue on Thursday for those who were unable to meet with caseworkers on Wednesday. They recognize other communities may also be affected outside of these identified counties and they encourage people to call if they are need of disaster relief.

If you have been affected by flooding from the recent storms and have not seen the Red Cross, please call 888-335-9471.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.