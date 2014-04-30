3 accused in Carlyle Lake Duck poaching case - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 accused in Carlyle Lake Duck poaching case

VANDALIA, IL (KFVS) - Illinois Conservation Police says three men face charges in connection with a March duck poaching incident at Carlyle Lake Wildlife Management Area near Vandalia.

Steven Dean of Granite City, along with Bradley Peters and Daniel Groves of Wood River, were taken into custody on April 25. All three face felony charges for their alleged involvement in the illegal killing of more than 30 ducks out of season on March 6.

Charges include: Felony resource theft of migratory waterfowl; unlawful possession of freshly killed species during the closed season; wanton waste of migratory waterfowl; unlawful take over the limit of mallard ducks and unlawful take over the limit of northern pintails.

Groves was also charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm when he is ineligible for a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card, a class 4 felony.

The illegal killings included northern pintail and mallard species and left several ducks crippled.

“We are grateful to members of the public and to the media for publicizing this case and providing support for our officers,” said Rafael Gutierrez, Chief of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Office of Law Enforcement. “Illinois Conservation Police Officers stand with hunters and conservationists to prevent poaching whenever possible and to find those responsible when it does occur.”

Information that led to the arrests was received through an anonymous tip made to the Illinois T.I.P. (Target Illinois Poachers) hotline at 877-236-7529.

