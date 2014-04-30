WKCTC 2014 'Teacher of Year' selected

West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC) students selected Dr. Doug Pruitt as 2014 Teacher the Year.

Pruitt is a professor of psychology. He received the honor on Wednesday, April 30 from among 36 faculty members who were also nominated for the award.

“Today is my birthday and being selected Teacher of the Year really makes the day extra special,” said Pruitt.

He said winning the award is an honor and he is thankful to be teaching at WKCTC – something he loves to do.

“My true personal philosophy is that if we actually touch a person’s life and actually make a difference, then we’ve served a higher purpose,” Pruitt said. “I love this college and I love the students. I hope we are a foundation for them for the rest of their lives.”

Pruitt joined the WKCTC faculty in 2001.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.