Paducah woman arrested on indictment charging her with altering 6 prescriptions

A Paducah woman was arrested on Wednesday morning, April 30 in connection with a prescription drug investigation.

Jenna Carlson, 44, was charged with six counts of altering a prescription for a controlled substance.



Det. John Tolliver, prescription drug investigator for the Paducah Police Department, was called to a local pharmacy after employees became suspicious of a prescription.

Tolliver said the date on the prescription looked as if it had been altered, so he opened an investigation. He found six other prescriptions for the same medication, written by the same physician, to Jenna Carlson. The physician told Tolliver that the dates on the prescriptions had been altered to allow them to be refilled earlier than authorized.

Adderall is commonly prescribed for treatment of Attention Deficit Disorder and similar disorders.

Carlson was indicted by a McCracken County grand jury on six counts of altering a prescription for a controlled substance. She was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail and later released on $6,000 bond.

