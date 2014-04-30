Man charged in connection with drug trafficking investigation

A Boaz, Kentucky man has been charged with selling pain medication stolen form the pharmacy where he worked, according to the Paducah Police Department.

Andrew Sullivan, 27, was charged with 24 counts of second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

Police say Sullivan was indicted by a McCracken County grand jury on the 24 counts.

Paducah Police Department Prescription Drug Investigator John Tolliver said he received a call from a local pharmacy about a internal theft. Tolliver said a large amount of hydrocodone tablets were missing from the pharmacy.

During an interview with Sullivan, he admitted to taking approximately 8,000 of the pain pills over a two-year period. Sullivan told Tolliver he sold the pills to "make money to help ends meet."

Tolliver said Sullivan told him he sold the pills for $4 a piece, which would have generated $32,000.

Sullivan was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail with a $12,000 bond.

