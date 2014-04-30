Man charged in connection with drug trafficking investigation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man charged in connection with drug trafficking investigation

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Boaz, Kentucky man has been charged with selling pain medication stolen form the pharmacy where he worked, according to the Paducah Police Department.

Andrew Sullivan, 27, was charged with 24 counts of second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

Police say Sullivan was indicted by a McCracken County grand jury on the 24 counts.

Paducah Police Department Prescription Drug Investigator John Tolliver said he received a call from a local pharmacy about a internal theft. Tolliver said a large amount of hydrocodone tablets were missing from the pharmacy.

During an interview with Sullivan, he admitted to taking approximately 8,000 of the pain pills over a two-year period. Sullivan told Tolliver he sold the pills to "make money to help ends meet."

Tolliver said Sullivan told him he sold the pills for $4 a piece, which would have generated $32,000.

Sullivan was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail with a $12,000 bond.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly