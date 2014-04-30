Nonprofit Triality joins Easter Seals Midwest - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Nonprofit Triality joins Easter Seals Midwest

ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) -

Easter Seals Midwest has announced that Kansas City based nonprofit, Triality, will join their organization. Easter Seals Midwest serves people with developmental disabilities and specializes in autism services.

According to Eater Seals Midwest, new statistics provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports one in 68 children in the United States have an autism spectrum disorder. That is a 30 percent increase in just two years.

In Missouri, that number is one in 70 children. Easter Seals offers help for individuals with autism and their families.

“We are thrilled that Triality will be joining Easter Seals Midwest,” said Easter Seals Midwest CEO, Wendy Sullivan. With this partnership, we will begin offering autism services to families in the Kansas City region. Trying to find the best way to help your child can be overwhelming, and that’s how Easter Seals Midwest can help,” said Wendy. “For families of a child with autism, understanding the disorder and learning how to address behavior and communication challenges is extremely important.”

Triality currently serves people with developmental disabilities from birth through retirement.

Triality will join Easter Seals Midwest effective July 1, 2014.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly