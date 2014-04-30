Nonprofit Triality joins Easter Seals Midwest

Easter Seals Midwest has announced that Kansas City based nonprofit, Triality, will join their organization. Easter Seals Midwest serves people with developmental disabilities and specializes in autism services.

According to Eater Seals Midwest, new statistics provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports one in 68 children in the United States have an autism spectrum disorder. That is a 30 percent increase in just two years.

In Missouri, that number is one in 70 children. Easter Seals offers help for individuals with autism and their families.

“We are thrilled that Triality will be joining Easter Seals Midwest,” said Easter Seals Midwest CEO, Wendy Sullivan. With this partnership, we will begin offering autism services to families in the Kansas City region. Trying to find the best way to help your child can be overwhelming, and that’s how Easter Seals Midwest can help,” said Wendy. “For families of a child with autism, understanding the disorder and learning how to address behavior and communication challenges is extremely important.”

Triality currently serves people with developmental disabilities from birth through retirement.

Triality will join Easter Seals Midwest effective July 1, 2014.

