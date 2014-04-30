St. Mary High School selects new girls basketball coach

Former collegiate basketball player Dr. Gwen Duncan has been selected as the new girls basketball coach at St. Mary High School.

Duncan, a four-year starter who was named the Division II Most Valuable Player during her playing days at Paine College, replaces longtime Lady Viking head coach Staci Averill at the helm of the St. Mary program. In addition to her time on the basketball court, Duncan also played college softball and volleyball for the Lady Lions.

A former instructor at Oakwood Christian Academy, Duncan is a registered nurse and an ordained minister with her Doctor of Philosophy from Newburgh Theological Seminary and College of the Bible.

“Dr. Duncan brings a unique blend of athletic, educational and spiritual experiences to St. Mary,” said Principal Lisa Aly. “We are grateful for coach Staci Averill’s dedication and leadership in building a program that produced 204 wins and two trips to the All-A State Tournament. Coach Duncan will continue to build upon those successes, while putting her own stamp on the program. We welcome Coach Duncan and look forward to the new era of Lady Viking basketball.”

A native of Dorchester, S.C., Duncan and her husband, Vincent, reside in Paducah with their daughter, Kelse, and son, Craig, a freshman at St. Mary High School.

