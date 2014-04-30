St. Mary High School selects new girls basketball coach - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

St. Mary High School selects new girls basketball coach

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Coach Gwen Duncan and former coach Staci Averill. (Source: St. Mary High School) Coach Gwen Duncan and former coach Staci Averill. (Source: St. Mary High School)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Former collegiate basketball player Dr. Gwen Duncan has been selected as the new girls basketball coach at St. Mary High School.

Duncan, a four-year starter who was named the Division II Most Valuable Player during her playing days at Paine College, replaces longtime Lady Viking head coach Staci Averill at the helm of the St. Mary program. In addition to her time on the basketball court, Duncan also played college softball and volleyball for the Lady Lions.

A former instructor at Oakwood Christian Academy, Duncan is a registered nurse and an ordained minister with her Doctor of Philosophy from Newburgh Theological Seminary and College of the Bible.

“Dr. Duncan brings a unique blend of athletic, educational and spiritual experiences to St. Mary,” said Principal Lisa Aly. “We are grateful for coach Staci Averill’s dedication and leadership in building a program that produced 204 wins and two trips to the All-A State Tournament. Coach Duncan will continue to build upon those successes, while putting her own stamp on the program. We welcome Coach Duncan and look forward to the new era of Lady Viking basketball.”

A native of Dorchester, S.C., Duncan and her husband, Vincent, reside in Paducah with their daughter, Kelse, and son, Craig, a freshman at St. Mary High School.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly