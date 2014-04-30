SWAT surrounds Cape Girardeau home, 2 face drug charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SWAT surrounds Cape Girardeau home, 2 face drug charges

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Gary Coryell & Michael Maglone (Source: Cape Girardeau PD) Gary Coryell & Michael Maglone (Source: Cape Girardeau PD)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau Police Department served a drug warrant at a home on Wednesday, April 30 and two men were placed into custody.

Gary L. Coryell, 48, of Cape Girardeau was charged with class C felony possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine. He was being held on $25,000 cash or surety bond.

Michael D. Maglone, 24, of Cape Girardeau was charged with possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $25,000 cash or surety bond.

According to police, the SWAT team surrounded the house in the 1400 block of North Water Street with guns drawn around 4 p.m.

The two men face drug charges, and others inside the home were questioned. No others face charges, according to police.

Cape Girardeau police and the SEMO Drug Task Force worked together on the bust.

