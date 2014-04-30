Unoccupied building at Poplar Bluff VA catches fire

An unoccupied outbuilding on the campus of John J. Pershing VA Medical Center caught fire on Wednesday, April 30.

The medical center said smoke was seen at 11:45 a.m. and by 11:54 a.m., the fire department was on the scene. They extinguished the fire and no one was injured.

They say the building was used for storage of miscellaneous supplies and recycling materials. It has minor to moderate damage from the fire.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.