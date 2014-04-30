Red Cross announces upcoming blood donation events in the Heartland

The American Red Cross announced some upcoming blood drives in the Heartland and some tips on preparing to give blood.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

Missouri:

Charleston - 5/5/14, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 301 South Main

East Prairie - 5/15/14, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 205 Pearl Street

New Madrid - 5/1/14, 12-6 p.m. at New Madrid Elementary School, 955 U.S. Highway 61 North

Illinois:

Rosiclare - 5/21/14, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Hardin County Hospital, 6 Ferrell Road

Vienna - 5/19/14, 12-6 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, 890 Senior Avenue

Golconda - 5/20/14, 12:30-5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Monroe and Jefferson

Anna - 5/22/14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Union County Hospital, 517 North Main Street

Ullin - 5/27/14, 1-6 p.m. at Cross Road United Methodist Church, 1289 Ullin Road

Kentucky:

Murray - 5/1/14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Murray State University Curris Center, Chestnut Street

Murray - 5/2/14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Murray State University Curris Center, Chestnut Street

Murray - 5/22/14, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 1620 West Main Street

Bardwell - 5/8/14, 12-6 p.m. at Bardwell Baptist Church, 323 U.S. Highway 51 South

Fulton - 5/13/14, 12-4 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 114 Second Street

Fancy Farm - 5/18/14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall 1418, 106 Picnic Blvd.

Mayfield - 5/27/14, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at American Legion, 211 South 7th

Mayfield - 5/28/14, 2-7 p.m. at Trace Creek Baptist Church, 3577 State Route 131

Clinton - 5/26/14, 12-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 210 South Washington Street

Salem - 5/28/14, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at Livingston Hospital Health Care Services, 131 Hospital Drive

Eddyville - 5/27/14, 12:30-5:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 214 Jenkins

Calvert City - 5/12/14, 12-6 p.m. at Calvert City Civic Center, 1445 5th Avenue Southeast

Benton - 5/13/14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Marshall County Hospital, 615 Old Symsonia Road

Benton - 5/19/14, 12-6 p.m. at Woodmen of the World Benton, 100 S. Poplar

Calvert City - 5/29/14, 3-7 p.m. at Altona Baptist Church, 5817 U.S. Hwy. 62

Paducah - 5/5/14, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 415 Audubon Drive

Lone Oak - 5/18/14, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at St. John's Catholic Church, 6705 Old Highway 45

Kevil - 5/28/14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Kevil Baptist Church, 986 N. 1st Street

Paducah Blood Donor Center at 4635 Falconcrest Drive is open:

Monday - 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tuesday - 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wednesday - Closed

Second and Third Thursday of the month - 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday - 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday - 7 a.m.-11 a.m.

First, fourth and fifth Sunday of the month - 7 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Paducah Apheresis (Platelet Donation) Center at 4635 Falconcrest Drive is open:

Monday - 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tuesday - 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday - Closed

Friday - 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday - 7 a.m.-11 a.m.

First, fourth and fifth Sunday of the month - 7 a.m.-11:30 a.m.



They say there are four steps each donor must go through when giving blood: registration, health history and mini-physical, blood donation and refreshments. Here are some tips on how to make your donation experience even better:

Before donating:

Get a good night's sleep

Have a good breakfast or lunch

Drink extra water and fluids to replace the volume you will donate (avoid tea, coffee or other beverages with caffeine)

Eat iron-rich foods - red meat, fish, poultry, iron-fortified cereals, raisins or prunes

Avoid fatty foods such as hamburgers, fries or ice cream before donating

During the donation:

Wear clothing with sleeves that can be raised above the elbow

Show the staff any "good veins" that have been used successfully in the past to draw blood

Relax

After the donation:

Take the time to enjoy a snack and a drink in the refreshments area immediately after donating

If you feel light-headed, lie down, preferably with feet elevated, until the feeling passes

Rehydrate by drinking plenty of fluids over the next 24-48 hours

Avoid strenuous physical activity or heavy lifting for about five hours after donation

In rare cases when bleeding occurs after removing the bandage, apply pressure to the site and raise your arm for 3-5 minutes; if bleeding or bruising occurs under the skin, apply a cold pack to the area periodically during the first 24 hours

The Red Cross said the actual process of donating blood only takes about 15 minutes and is almost painless. The entire process takes about one hour.

