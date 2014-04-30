Juvenile nabbed after escaping transport van in Bloomfield, Mo. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Juvenile nabbed after escaping transport van in Bloomfield, Mo.

BLOOMFIELD, MO (KFVS) -

A juvenile transport van that was taking juveniles from Springfield to Charleston stopped in Bloomfield at the Quick Stop.

One of the juveniles was able to slip through the handcuffs and get away.

However, he was back in custody 15 minutes later, according to the Stoddard County Sheriff Department.

