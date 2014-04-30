Group comes together to renovate church dormitory - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Group comes together to renovate church dormitory

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) -

A total of 104 elderly men and women came together this week to renovate a dormitory for the Charleston Baptist Association Camp.

They are with a group called the Campers on a Mission. The group is comprised of 29 Baptist churches in Mississippi, New Madrid and Scott Counties.

They have been doing projects like this for over 40 years.

Workers started stripping a building down Monday to just the concrete, roof, and walls.

Since then, the workers have added new tile to the floors, new lighting, windows, doors, air conditioning, heating and siding.

The group says it is a great way to make friendships with others, while also helping children enjoy their camp experience.

The Charleston Baptist Association Camp set to run in July in Scott County.

The kids will have like-new dormitories to fit over a hundred children in for their sleeping quarters while they are at camp.

Campers on a mission should have the dormitory ready to go by the end of the week.

According to Campers on a Mission President Mark Harpham, the average age for the men and women working on this project is around 70 years of age.

