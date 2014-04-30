Family says tree falls on home, barely misses sleeping baby

Clark says their home is a complete loss and most of what is inside is destroyed.

It's been three days since storms ripped through the Heartland, and many storm victims are still dealing with the aftermath. One story comes from Cape Girardeau County near Jackson. It's about a close call that one family says they'll never forget.

The Clarks and their baby girl were asleep inside their bedroom when the tree fell on their home. They say one branch came just inches from where their 7-month old child was sleeping. They say it was a very scary experience. However, they're thankful their children are okay.

"The baby was lying right here in the baby bed so it was pretty close,” Dewayne Clark said.

He says it was a parent’s nightmare.

"We were laying in bed right here and we had just lain down like five minutes and it was just like a sonic explosion,” Clark said.

Clark says branches and pieces of debris slammed through the bedroom ceiling.

"The limb coming through that ceiling right there, it's just, it was just terrible. It's a terrible feeling to know that that could have happened,” Clark said.

Dewayne and his wife Taylor have two children. Baby Miley is seven months old and her big sister Temperance is three.

"Temperance, she was in her bedroom and as soon as I got up, I ran in there and she was just really wide-eyed and was just like ‘Daddy, daddy!’ I grabbed her and we ran outside and she's like, ‘There's a tree in our house!" Clark said.

Clark says their home is a complete loss and most of what is inside is destroyed.

"It tore out that front wall, computer, TV, all of that,” Clark said.

He says those material items are not what are important.

“The kids are safe. Everything else is just materials, I mean, we will survive. The only reason they're safe is because of God. God made everything possible,” Clark said.

This family says they're all just thankful everyone is safe and sound. Clark says he has been talking with the insurance company and now they're staying with friends and family until they can find a place to live.

