KSP collects 1,200 pounds of prescription medication during 'Take Back' event

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky State Police, in partnership with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, collected 1,200 pounds of prescription medications in the Eighth National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event held on Saturday, April 26.

Many citizens took advantage of this excellent outreach and prevention program by emptying their medicine cabinets and turning them in to KSP posts across the state.

Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

KSP spokesman Sgt. Michael Webb said homes in Kentucky are safer after this Saturday’s Take Back event.

“If prescription drugs are left in the house, there is an opportunity for abuse of these medications,” Webb said. “This program gives citizens a safe method to dispose of unused or unwanted drugs without worrying they will fall into the wrong hands.”

In Kentucky, more than 1,000 people die each year from the abuse of powerful painkillers like Oxycodone and Hydrocodone. Kentucky is the fourth most medicated state in the country according to Forbes magazine and it has the nation's sixth-highest rate of prescription drug overdose deaths. More Kentuckians are dying from overdoses than traffic accidents.

For more information about the ‘Take Back’ program contact KSP at 502-782-1780 or click here to visit the DEA website.

  WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

