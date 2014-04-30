Truck catches fire in Dexter, Mo.

A scary situation in Dexter, Missouri on Wednesday morning after a truck caught fire while on the road.

It happened shortly after 9:40 a.m.

According to the Dexter fire Department, a driver was traveling down the road when the flat bed truck caught fire and pulled into the business parking lot of Nearly Perfect Shoes.

The truck was a total loss. No one was injured.

