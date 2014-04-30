Graves Co. High School senior signs to play basketball at Transy - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Graves Co. High School senior signs to play basketball at Transylvania University

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Graves County High School senior Jake Williams recently signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Transylvania University, where he said he "probably" will major in education.

His father is principal of Graves County Middle School.

"It's a dream come true for me to play at the next level, so it's a big accomplishment in my eyes," Jake Williams said.

He chose the private university in Lexington because "it's a great community and everyone's real close together. Everyone knows who you are. It's not a big school, so you can get to know everyone real well."

Of the fact that Transylvania plays the Kentucky Wildcats each year, he said with a grin, "That's all everyone's talking about. It should be exciting to get to play in Rupp [Arena] again, as I did in my junior year [at the Kentucky High School Athletic Association's Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament]."

His father, Andy Williams, added, "I'm just real proud of Jake and I'd like to thank all of his coaches, [principal Matthew] Madding at Graves County High School, and all of Jake's teammates. They've all been a big part of this. I'm just looking forward to watching him continue his basketball career."

Jake's mother, Shannon Williams, noted that her husband had "said it all," adding with a laugh, "I'm going to cry."

"Today focuses mainly on Jake and is a celebration for his accomplishments," said Graves County coach Terry Birdsong. "But also it's a great day for our program because he's representing and is a reflection of a lot of people who have been a part of the journey along the way. We always like to have guys representing our program at the next level and we think Jake will do an outstanding job of that."

