Graves County Schools' students place well in Special Olympics competition

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves County Schools)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Graves County Schools sent a team to compete in the Special Olympics track and field games recently at Murray State University.

Those that placed include:

  • Mackenzie Cowart, Graves County High School, first place in 25-meter dash, sixth in softball throw
  • Morgan Elliott, GCHS, first place in 50-meter dash, second in softball throw
  • Jake Lemay, Graves County Middle School, third place in 50-meter dash
  • Selena Elder, Graves Middle, second place in 100-meter dash, second in softball throw
  • Logan Lear, GCHS, first place in softball throw, second in 100-meter dash
  • Dylan Gibson, Cuba Elementary, second place in 50-meter dash, fifth in softball throw
  • Jay Harrison, Cuba, third place in 100-meter dash, fourth in softball throw
  • Melinda Brewer, first place in softball throw, second in 100-meter dash

The team coach is Jackie Lear, a physical education teacher at Cuba and Fancy Farm Elementary schools. Debbie Samples is a Cuba Elementary School resource teacher and volunteer for the games.

