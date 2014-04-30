Graves County Schools' students place well in Special Olympics competition

The Graves County Schools sent a team to compete in the Special Olympics track and field games recently at Murray State University.

Those that placed include:

Mackenzie Cowart, Graves County High School, first place in 25-meter dash, sixth in softball throw

Morgan Elliott, GCHS, first place in 50-meter dash, second in softball throw

Jake Lemay, Graves County Middle School, third place in 50-meter dash

Selena Elder, Graves Middle, second place in 100-meter dash, second in softball throw

Logan Lear, GCHS, first place in softball throw, second in 100-meter dash

Dylan Gibson, Cuba Elementary, second place in 50-meter dash, fifth in softball throw

Jay Harrison, Cuba, third place in 100-meter dash, fourth in softball throw

Melinda Brewer, first place in softball throw, second in 100-meter dash

The team coach is Jackie Lear, a physical education teacher at Cuba and Fancy Farm Elementary schools. Debbie Samples is a Cuba Elementary School resource teacher and volunteer for the games?.

