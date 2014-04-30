Falling tree narrowly misses baby - Trains hauling oil, is it safe? - Vet tuition cuts

Falling tree narrowly misses baby - Trains hauling oil, is it sa - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This tree missed a sleeping baby by inches (Source: Kadee Brosseau, Heartland News multimedia journalist). This tree missed a sleeping baby by inches (Source: Kadee Brosseau, Heartland News multimedia journalist).
A tree fell on a home near Jackson Sunday night. The family who lives there says a branch came within inches of their sleeping baby. Kadee Brosseau spoke with those parents about the frightening incident. Hear from them tonight on Heartland News at 5:00.

And, a veterans' cemetery was damaged by lighting in this weekend's storms. See the damage tonight at 6:03.

The Red Cross is in Lilbourn, Missouri after flooding damaged a number of homes there.

Grant Dade says no flooding is in sight right now. He says it will likely stay dry for the next seven days. His first forecast is a 6:03.

It is National Honesty Day - and Grant Dade is ready to admit that he once tried to impress a girl on the ski slopes, but made her wipeout instead. Someone will reveal a big secret tonight during Heartland News at 5:00!

Lawmakers in Missouri on Wednesday gave final approval to legislation that would link the duration of jobless benefits to the state's unemployment rate.

Legislation that would boost the federal minimum wage was defeated by the Senate today.

A fire destroyed a home in southern Illinois overnight.

A Paragould, Arkansas woman says she is "cured" and is gathering votes to put medical marijuana on the ballot.

The two men charged in connection to the 2011 disappearance of nursing student Holly Bobo were in court in Tennessee on Wednesday afternoon.

A state program that guarantees college tuition for Illinois veterans has provided less and less money. Allison Twaits spoke with a veteran who says without the program, he would not be able to go to college. The story airs tonight at 6:00.

A man had to be hospitalized early Wednesday morning after he suffered a medical incident while leading Cape Girardeau Police on a foot chase.

Southern Illinois University President Glenn Poshard gave up his office on Wednesday.

You may have seen national headlines about explosions on trains hauling oil. So, how do we know what is coming through the Heartland on freight trains is safe. Tune into Heartland News at 6:06.

A former Major League Baseball MVP - and current Hall of Famer - is speaking at a southern Illinois college tonight about injuries and, the Heisman winner is facing shoplifting charges. Todd Richards has more in sports tonight at 6:22.

A 27-year-old med student is making headlines by auctioning off her virginity to the highest bidder.

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

