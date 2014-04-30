Farmington streets to close due to construction

A number of streets on the north side of Route W-Columbia St. in Farmington will be closed as contractor crews rebuild entrances, sidewalks, curbs and gutters.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the streets to be impacted different days will be Hyler St, Dewey Ave, Boyce Ave, and Short Street.

Weather permitting, work will begin 6 a.m. Monday, May 12 through Friday, July 25.

The work zones will be marked with signs.



