Poplar Bluff Academic Team wins Scholar Bowl

Posted by Tori Bowden, Producer
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -
The Poplar Bluff High School Academic Team won the Class 4 District 1 Championship in the Scholar Bowl Tournament on Saturday, April 12, at Cape Central High School, defeating DeSoto, North County and Farmington.
 
With a varsity record of 117 wins, 45 losses and three ties over the past five years, the Academic Team will advance to the state tournament against Oakville.

