Graves County couple facing drug related charges

A Graves County couple have been booked into jail and are facing drug charges.

Graves County Sheriff's Department detectives say 35-year-old Misty D. Alexander and 38-year-old David McAlpin both of Fancy Farm were charged with trafficking in a controlled substance greater than two grams of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.



McAlpin was also charged with tampering with physical evidence after the sheriff's office says he tried to hide items from detectives at the home.



Just prior to Alexander being booked into the jail, detectives say she had two small baggies of methamphetamine and glass pipes hidden in her underwear.

A Graves County deputy made the traffic stop on KY 121 near the Jackson Purchase Parkway on Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office K9 unit alerted of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle.



A search of the driver’s purse found a large sum of cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.

The Drug Division Detectives responded to assist during the investigation, and a search warrant was performed at 86 Monroe Street in Fancy Farm.

During the search of the house approximately four ounces of methamphetamine was found and several items of paraphernalia including digital scales and glass pipes. Officers say marijuana was found in the home, as well.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Drug Division Detectives from Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

