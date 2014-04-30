Gov. Beshear: Special session not likely - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gov. Beshear: Special session not likely

By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear said Wednesday he likely would not call the legislature back for a special session to pass bills combating heroin use and overhauling state ethics laws.

Beshear told reporters he would only call the legislature back in session if Republican and Democratic leaders agreed to pass certain legislation. The governor said he did not sense an overwhelming desire for a special session after speaking with leaders from both parties.

Republican Senate President Robert Stivers has asked Beshear for a special session to pass the heroin bill. Democratic House Speaker Greg Stumbo has asked the governor for a special session to pass ethics reform following the Legislative Ethics Commission's decision to not punish a state lawmaker accused of sexual harassment.

