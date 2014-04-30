Overnight fire destroys Johnston City home

There was a house fire in Johnston City overnight.

The fire happened on Burgess Avenue.

According the West Frankfort Fire Department, the fire started on the northwest side of the home.

Half of the roof was already gone when fire crews arrived.

There were no injuries reported.

A second fire also broke out Tuesday night on the same street. That home was unoccupied. Also no word for a cause on that.

That home is also a complete loss.

Five departments were the scene until midnight.

