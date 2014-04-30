Obama library vote goes to House panel a 2nd time - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Obama library vote goes to House panel a 2nd time

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois House will vote again on a plan to offer $100 million to lure Barack Obama's presidential library to Illinois.

The Executive Committee will meet at Wednesday at the state Capitol.

The committee voted last week to endorse House Speaker Michael Madigan's plan to entice the library to Chicago and away from New York and Hawaii, which are also bidding for the library.

But the Democrats used a previous roll call to record a 9-0 vote in favor - even though no Republicans were present.

The GOP complained and Madigan agreed to the do-over.

Democrats hold a 7-4 majority on the committee.

Public funds have never been used to build an official presidential library. Gov. Pat Quinn says private funds should be solicited with state money.

