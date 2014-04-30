Western student wins screenwriting award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - A Western Kentucky University senior from Murray has won an award for screenwriting in a Nashville competition.

The university says Charles Dillon Ward won the thriller/horror short category in the 2014 Nashville Film Festival Screenwriter Awards for his script "The Ants Go Marching."

Western says the competition drew more than 1,500 entries in 25 categories.

Ward is a student in the Honors College at Western and has designed his own major, which is storytelling traditions in cinema, literature, art and new media.

