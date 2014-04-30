Man rushed to hospital after leading police on foot chase - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man rushed to hospital after leading police on foot chase

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A man was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after he suffered a medical incident while leading Cape Girardeau Police on a foot chase.

According to Sgt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a call for a disturbance around Lynwood Drive came in around 3:30 a.m.

Officers responded and chased the man across a street and through a yard.

The man then suffered an incident related to a medical condition. Schmidt says that incident did not involve police.

He was rushed to the hospital.

Schmidt says formal charges are pending and will not be filed until the man is released from the hospital.

