2 children injured when SUV crashes into school bus near Poplar Bluff

The driver of an SUV and two children on board a school bus were injured in a crash near Poplar Bluff Monday afternoon.According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Business 67 when the bus was stopped to unload passengers.An SUV driven by 63-year-old Charlotte L. Merriman of Poplar Bluff hit the bus in the rear as it was stopped.Two children on the bus, a 9-year-old and a 10-year-old, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.Merriman was moderately injured and also taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.The crash happened one mile south of Poplar Bluff just after 4 p.m.