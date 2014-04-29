Everybody in the Heartland Has a Story features Lowndes man, NWS confirms EF2 tornado near Hwy. 51

The City of Cairo is talking about future development possibilities and inviting citizens to volunteer to help.

A water rescue in Wayne Co. on Sunday night took hours, but two men stuck in a truck made it out safely.

Tonight's Everybody in the Heartland Has a Story features Sam A. Baker from Wayne County. But he's not the former governor, he's a man from Lowndes that loves to sing.

Good evening,

In tonight's Everybody in the Heartland Has a Story, Mary-Ann Maloney talked to Sam A. Baker from Wayne County. Not the former governor, but the man who lives in Lowndes, has nine children and sings. Don't miss it tonight on Heartland News at 10.



The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF2 tornado hit north of Highway 51 bypass near the Kentucky border and an EF0 tornado has been confirmed in Hickman County, Ky. We also have reports of severe flooding in Holcomb, Mo. and a donation drive set up in Poplar Bluff for victims of the Arkansas tornado.

Nationally, parts of the country are gearing up for a third night of severe weather, following two days that spawned multiple tornadoes and killed more than 30 people.

A water rescue in Wayne County took hours, but two men inside a truck that was swept away by flood waters made it out safely. Kadee Brosseau was there and volunteers say they were just doing what people in the Piedmont and Patterson communities do best, helping neighbors in need.

The city of Cairo, Illinois launched a planning process on Monday, April 28 that will involve citizens and stakeholders in helping shape the city’s future. Allison Twaits was in Cairo today. You can click here for more.

A Poplar Bluff man has been arrested in connection with a 1999 cold case murder. Keith Edgar Atnip is the fifth person charged in connection with the 1999 murder of Carla Austin.

Charges have been filed against a second suspect in the 2011 disappearance of nursing student Holly Bobo. A special grand jury met Tuesday in Decatur County and returned indictments of especially aggravated kidnapping and first-degree felony murder against Jason Wayne Autry, 39, in Bobo’s disappearance.

In international news, the Italian appeals court that reinstated the conviction against Amanda Knox in her British roommate’s 2007 murder said in a lengthy reasoning made public Tuesday that Knox herself delivered the fatal blow out of a desire to “overpower and humiliate” the victim.

Amber Ruch

KFVS-12 Digital Content Producer

aruch@kfvs12.com

Facebook and Twitter

KFVS Hotline: 1-800-455-NEWS

?