Cape Girardeau Co. Health Dept. urges infant immunizations

April 26 through May 3 is National Infant Immunization Week.The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center encourages parents to make sure all family members are adequately immunized against vaccine-preventable diseases.According to the health department, giving babies the recommended immunizations by age two is the best way to protect them from 14 serious childhood diseases, including whooping cough and measles.Vaccination clinics are held by appointment on the first and fourth Wednesday and the second Monday of each month at the Cape Girardeau office. Adults can walk-in for their vaccines without an appointment between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. An immunization clinic is held by appointment on the third Monday at the Jackson Legion Hall.Infants, children and adolescents are required to have certain vaccines in order to attend day cares and schools.For more information, call the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center at 573-335-7846.