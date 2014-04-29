WKCTC students to receive honors

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -
Two students from West Kentucky Community and Technical College will be among 97 students recognized at the honors ceremony on Friday, May 9 at 6 p.m. in the Clemens Fine Arts Center on the WKCTC campus.
Chelsea Rollins of McCracken County and Michelle Jackson of Marshall County were selected for the 2014 All-USA Community College Academic Team, each receiving a scholarship and medallion. They were two of only 20 students in the nation to be chosen for the award, which is presented each year by "USA Today" and administered by Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society.
The award is presented to exceptional students at the nation’s community colleges with consideration of grades, academic rigor, growth and how well the students use their education to benefit their schools and communities.
Both Rollins and Jackson said it’s a privilege to be chosen for the All-USA Academic Team and proud of their accomplishments at WKCTC and excited about their educational futures.
“I never thought that my participation in community and campus events would lead to such a prestigious recognition; I just wanted to serve others,“ said Jackson. Rollins agreed whole-heartedly. “Winning this award has been such a honor in my academic endeavors. I am truly grateful for the opportunities this award has provided me and the promising future it has influenced in my life both professionally and personally.”
In 2011, Jackon's husband graduated from WKCTC and was hired at a local hospital and she was laid off from yet another office job.
“I realized quickly that continuing my education was not only an important example for my three children, but it would also allow me to be more competitive in the workforce, although entering college at the age of 35 was more than intimidating,” she said.
Jackson didn’t think she would do well in school, but in her first semester she earned a 4.0 GPA.
“Then I knew I could do it; and it’s been my goal every semester,” she said.
Now just two years later, Jackson is graduating in May with an Associate in Applied Science degree in office system technology with plans to continue her education in business administration.
Rollins’ initial thoughts of college were pessimistic with ideas riddled with doubt and hesitancy.
“WKCTC made me fall in love with the idea of education, self-improvement, and furthering my education in order to achieve my life goals,” Rollins said. “As cliché as it might sound, WKCTC is what restored hope in myself and my goals and that through hard work and support those goals and dreams are attainable.”
Rollins, who has also been named a 2014 Coca-Cola Community College Academic Team Silver Scholar, plans to transfer Murray State University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in international affairs and possibly join the Peace Corps before continuing her education in the future.
Rollins and Jackson will receive the All-USA Community College Academic Team award at the honors ceremony on May 9.
These students have earned the following honors. They are listed by county residence:
Ballard County
- Reid Foster – Excellence in Engineering Technology
- Jennifer McManus - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior College
- Todd Riley - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Pamela Russell - Medical Information Technology Academic Excellence - Medical Administrative
- Rhonda Turner - Outstanding Physical Therapist Assistant - Clinical Achievement Award
Caldwell County
- Rebecca Burdon - Academic Excellence in Dental Assisting
- Stefanie Hicks - Medical Information Technology Academic Excellence - Medical Coding
- Kristen Patterson - Culinary Arts Outstanding Student
- Whitney Ray - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Nathan Wurts - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
Calloway County
- Christy Carraway - Outstanding Surgical Technology Clinical Achievement Award
- Whitni Cobb - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Markie McClure - Outstanding Radiography Student Award
Carlisle County
- Michael Copeland - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Jeremy Gipson - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
Graves County
- Kelsey Bennett - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Corey Blake - Mathematics Honors Award
- Heather Brown - R.N. Nightingale Award; Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Tony Ellegood - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Megan Gore - Excellence in Clinical Laboratory Technology
- William Holshouser - Computer Information Technology Outstanding Student Award
- Ashley Keen - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- James Lawerence - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Kelly Lunsford - Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology- Certificate of Excellence
- Megan O'Neill - Outstanding Phlebotomy Student Award
- Janna Tyler - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Sean Vaughn - Excellence in Marine Technology
- Corey Whitenton - Mathematics Honors Award
- Angela Whitis - Academic Excellence in Dental Hygiene; Dental Hygiene Hu-Friedy Golden Scaler Award
Henderson County
- April Brown - Academic Excellence in Dental Assisting
- Hickman County
- Lisa Pyle - Outstanding Surgical Technology Academic Achievement Award
Livingston County
- Kristen Lindsey – Paducah School of Art & Design Excellence in Visual Arts
Lyon County
- Brandi Story - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
Marshall County
- Michelle Jackson - All-USA Academic Team; Office Systems Technology Academic Excellence; Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Carolyn Lamm - Chemistry Achievement Award
- Emily Langhi - LPN Nightingale Award
- Courtney Little - Outstanding Clinical Achievement in Pharmacy Technology
- Natalie Lyles - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Rachel Mahoney – A Certificate for Excellence in Theatre Arts – Performance
- Sarah Martin - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Maribel Phelps - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Seth Trammell – A Certificate for Excellence in Physics
- Brandon Turner - Outstanding Overall Cosmetology Student
- Svitlana Vityukova - Advanced Nursing Assistant Honor Award
McCracken County
- Whitney Aspery - KCTCS All-Academic Team; A Certificate for Excellence in Communications; Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Joshua Ayers - Mathematics Honors Award
- Trinia Bailey - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Catherine Blair - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Samantha Brazzell - A Certificate of Excellence in Foreign Language: Spanish
- Jackie Brown, Jr. - Excellence in Clinical Laboratory Technology
- Tanika Brown - Outstanding Phlebotomy Student Award
- Samantha Byerly - LPN Nursing Academic Achievement
- Michael Carpenter - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Brandi Cash - Outstanding Clinical Cosmetology Student
- Katharine Coale - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Eritrea Cooper - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Manuel Deng - Outstanding Academic Achievement in Pharmacy Technology
- Melissa Fierro - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Zachary Everhart - A Certificate for Excellence in Biology
- Aaron Garrett - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Arjana Gjergji - Outstanding Achievement in: Business Administration – Accounting
- Britany Goff - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- William Graves - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Dorina Hale - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Carol Hoffmann - KCTCS All-Academic Team; Computer Information Technology Outstanding Student Award; Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Justin Jackson - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Lisa Murphy-Jones - Culinary Arts Outstanding Student; Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Lilly Kaler - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Nicole Lazarevic - RN Nursing Academic Achievement; Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Genna Melone - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Robert McNail - A Certificate for Excellence in Student Support Services; Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Michael Powell, Jr. - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Ronald Remien - Construction Technology Outstanding Student
- Chelsea Rollins - All-USA Academic Team; A Certificate of Excellence in Social Science
- Joanna Rowland - Outstanding Achievement in: Business Administration – Management
- Shanden Simmons – Paducah School of Art & Design Excellence in Visual Arts
- Tiffany Smith - Medical Information Technology Academic Excellence - Medical Administrative
- Zachariah Strahan - Outstanding Achievement in Business Transfer; Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Anna Word - A Certificate of Excellence in Education: Elementary
- Jared Yetter - A Certificate for Excellence in Theatre Arts - Technical
Trigg County
- Hunter Allen - Excellence in Electrical Technology
GEORGIA
Hall County
- Timothy Ader - Excellence in Marine Technology
ILLINOIS
Massac County
- Casey Harris - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges
- Addam Holder - A Certificate for Excellence in Criminal Justice
TENNESSEE
Obion County
- Jamie White - Outstanding Physical Therapist Assistant Academic Achievement Award
