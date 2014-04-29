WKCTC students to receive honors

Two students from West Kentucky Community and Technical College will be among 97 students recognized at the honors ceremony on Friday, May 9 at 6 p.m. in the Clemens Fine Arts Center on the WKCTC campus.

Chelsea Rollins of McCracken County and Michelle Jackson of Marshall County were selected for the 2014 All-USA Community College Academic Team, each receiving a scholarship and medallion. They were two of only 20 students in the nation to be chosen for the award, which is presented each year by "USA Today" and administered by Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society.

The award is presented to exceptional students at the nation’s community colleges with consideration of grades, academic rigor, growth and how well the students use their education to benefit their schools and communities.

Both Rollins and Jackson said it’s a privilege to be chosen for the All-USA Academic Team and proud of their accomplishments at WKCTC and excited about their educational futures.

“I never thought that my participation in community and campus events would lead to such a prestigious recognition; I just wanted to serve others,“ said Jackson. Rollins agreed whole-heartedly. “Winning this award has been such a honor in my academic endeavors. I am truly grateful for the opportunities this award has provided me and the promising future it has influenced in my life both professionally and personally.”

In 2011, Jackon's husband graduated from WKCTC and was hired at a local hospital and she was laid off from yet another office job.

“I realized quickly that continuing my education was not only an important example for my three children, but it would also allow me to be more competitive in the workforce, although entering college at the age of 35 was more than intimidating,” she said.



Jackson didn’t think she would do well in school, but in her first semester she earned a 4.0 GPA.

“Then I knew I could do it; and it’s been my goal every semester,” she said.



Now just two years later, Jackson is graduating in May with an Associate in Applied Science degree in office system technology with plans to continue her education in business administration.

Rollins’ initial thoughts of college were pessimistic with ideas riddled with doubt and hesitancy.

“WKCTC made me fall in love with the idea of education, self-improvement, and furthering my education in order to achieve my life goals,” Rollins said. “As cliché as it might sound, WKCTC is what restored hope in myself and my goals and that through hard work and support those goals and dreams are attainable.”

Rollins, who has also been named a 2014 Coca-Cola Community College Academic Team Silver Scholar, plans to transfer Murray State University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in international affairs and possibly join the Peace Corps before continuing her education in the future.

Rollins and Jackson will receive the All-USA Community College Academic Team award at the honors ceremony on May 9.

These students have earned the following honors. They are listed by county residence:

Ballard County

Reid Foster – Excellence in Engineering Technology

Jennifer McManus - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior College

Todd Riley - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Pamela Russell - Medical Information Technology Academic Excellence - Medical Administrative

Rhonda Turner - Outstanding Physical Therapist Assistant - Clinical Achievement Award

Caldwell County

Rebecca Burdon - Academic Excellence in Dental Assisting

Stefanie Hicks - Medical Information Technology Academic Excellence - Medical Coding

Kristen Patterson - Culinary Arts Outstanding Student

Whitney Ray - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Nathan Wurts - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Calloway County

Christy Carraway - Outstanding Surgical Technology Clinical Achievement Award

Whitni Cobb - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Markie McClure - Outstanding Radiography Student Award

Carlisle County

Michael Copeland - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Jeremy Gipson - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Graves County

Kelsey Bennett - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Corey Blake - Mathematics Honors Award

Heather Brown - R.N. Nightingale Award; Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Tony Ellegood - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Megan Gore - Excellence in Clinical Laboratory Technology

William Holshouser - Computer Information Technology Outstanding Student Award

Ashley Keen - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

James Lawerence - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Kelly Lunsford - Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology- Certificate of Excellence

Megan O'Neill - Outstanding Phlebotomy Student Award

Janna Tyler - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Sean Vaughn - Excellence in Marine Technology

Corey Whitenton - Mathematics Honors Award

Angela Whitis - Academic Excellence in Dental Hygiene; Dental Hygiene Hu-Friedy Golden Scaler Award

Henderson County

April Brown - Academic Excellence in Dental Assisting

Hickman County

Lisa Pyle - Outstanding Surgical Technology Academic Achievement Award

Livingston County

Kristen Lindsey – Paducah School of Art & Design Excellence in Visual Arts

Lyon County

Brandi Story - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Marshall County

Michelle Jackson - All-USA Academic Team; Office Systems Technology Academic Excellence; Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Carolyn Lamm - Chemistry Achievement Award

Emily Langhi - LPN Nightingale Award

Courtney Little - Outstanding Clinical Achievement in Pharmacy Technology

Natalie Lyles - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Rachel Mahoney – A Certificate for Excellence in Theatre Arts – Performance

Sarah Martin - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Maribel Phelps - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Seth Trammell – A Certificate for Excellence in Physics

Brandon Turner - Outstanding Overall Cosmetology Student

Svitlana Vityukova - Advanced Nursing Assistant Honor Award

McCracken County

Whitney Aspery - KCTCS All-Academic Team; A Certificate for Excellence in Communications; Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Joshua Ayers - Mathematics Honors Award

Trinia Bailey - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Catherine Blair - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Samantha Brazzell - A Certificate of Excellence in Foreign Language: Spanish

Jackie Brown, Jr. - Excellence in Clinical Laboratory Technology

Tanika Brown - Outstanding Phlebotomy Student Award

Samantha Byerly - LPN Nursing Academic Achievement

Michael Carpenter - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Brandi Cash - Outstanding Clinical Cosmetology Student

Katharine Coale - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Eritrea Cooper - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Manuel Deng - Outstanding Academic Achievement in Pharmacy Technology

Melissa Fierro - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Zachary Everhart - A Certificate for Excellence in Biology

Aaron Garrett - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Arjana Gjergji - Outstanding Achievement in: Business Administration – Accounting

Britany Goff - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

William Graves - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Dorina Hale - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Carol Hoffmann - KCTCS All-Academic Team; Computer Information Technology Outstanding Student Award; Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Justin Jackson - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Lisa Murphy-Jones - Culinary Arts Outstanding Student; Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Lilly Kaler - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Nicole Lazarevic - RN Nursing Academic Achievement; Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Genna Melone - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Robert McNail - A Certificate for Excellence in Student Support Services; Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Michael Powell, Jr. - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Ronald Remien - Construction Technology Outstanding Student

Chelsea Rollins - All-USA Academic Team; A Certificate of Excellence in Social Science

Joanna Rowland - Outstanding Achievement in: Business Administration – Management

Shanden Simmons – Paducah School of Art & Design Excellence in Visual Arts

Tiffany Smith - Medical Information Technology Academic Excellence - Medical Administrative

Zachariah Strahan - Outstanding Achievement in Business Transfer; Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Anna Word - A Certificate of Excellence in Education: Elementary

Jared Yetter - A Certificate for Excellence in Theatre Arts - Technical

Trigg County

Hunter Allen - Excellence in Electrical Technology

GEORGIA

Hall County

Timothy Ader - Excellence in Marine Technology

ILLINOIS

Massac County

Casey Harris - Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges

Addam Holder - A Certificate for Excellence in Criminal Justice

TENNESSEE

Obion County

Jamie White - Outstanding Physical Therapist Assistant Academic Achievement Award

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.