2 vehicle crash sends 3 to hospital

Three people were sent to the hospital on April 29 after a crash at the intersection of Husbands Road and Dixie Avenue.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the scene at about 5 p.m.

The investigation revealed that Randell Wilson, 63, of Mayfield, was driving a 2010 GMC SUV northbound on Husbands Road. Wilson and his passenger, 61-year-old Lana Wilson, has stopped at the intersection of Husbands and Dixie to make a left turn.

Deputies say Ryan Tucker, 29, of Paducah, was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram northbound on Husbands Road. They say Tucker failed to stop and hit the rear of the Wilsons' vehicle at that time.

All three were taken to area hospitals for possible non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff's department was assisted on scene by Reidland Farley Fire, Mercy Regional and Jason's towing.

